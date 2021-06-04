LGBTQ Center opens ‘Switch Closet’ to provide free clothing, cosmetics for members of trans community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In this week’s 8 Points of Community Pride, we are highlighting the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada.

They have opened their “Switch Closet” to members of the trans community and others for free clothing and cosmetics to help them feel comfortable in their own skin.

”The switch closet came to be by a need in the community saw – it’s been around since 2014,” Vanessa Gotti of the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada. “We’ve given out over 100 thousand articles of clothing to the trans and gender non-conforming communities.”

The center is always looking for donations for the Switch Closet.

You can drop them off during center hours – that is Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.