LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities is teaming up with Lyft to provide smart rides tonight until tomorrow at noon.

You can get $5 dollars off 2 Lyft rides anywhere in Las Vegas using the code: LYFTTHX

This holiday season, we want you to #GiveAClick about what really matters—Zero Fatalities on our Nevada roadways. Please drive safely and buckle up!



November 25, 2019

The night before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest bar nights of the year, so the code applies today until noon tomorrow.