Lewis Family Park reopening Wednesday with new dog park, splashpad

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lewis Family Park will reopen Wednesday, June 9, after renovations including a new dog park and a new splashpad.

The park at 1970 Tree Line Drive, just northeast of Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue in the east valley, will reopen at 10 a.m.

Other improvements include new grass, new playground equipment and safety surfacing, and new water fountains including bottle fill stations.

“Lewis Family Park was built in 1997 and was in need of upgrading to today’s standards,” said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom. “We are pleased to be able to modernize this park and have it retrofitted with a splash pad so the surrounding neighborhood can have an opportunity to escape the upcoming summer heat.”

For more information about Lewis Family Park or any other Clark County park, call the Clark County Parks and Recreation Department at (702) 455-8200 or visit www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks.