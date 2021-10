LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Thursday marks National Dessert Day and it sounds like a day when we should all start with dessert first.

One restaurant chain is offering a discount to help make the day a bit sweeter. Friendly’s is offering 50% off one ice cream, beverage or dessert purchased on Thursday.

To get the offer, the restaurant says you should download the free Friendly’s app and register for their Sweet Rewards Club.