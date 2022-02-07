‘Let’s protect our kids,’ Parents concerned with lack of crossing guards at busy intersections

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A video posted on a Nextdoor app has parents expressing concerns, as a mother is seen approaching a busy intersection in Henderson when a child on a bike veers in front of her forcing her to use her brakes.

The intersection drawing concern is at Grand Cadence Drive and Lake Mead Parkway, which tends to grow busier by the minute following the release from schools nearby.

Alicia Shannon is familiar with the devastation that can happen to a family in a matter of minutes.

It’s tough because I post a picture of my son, my son was hit by a car going to school on his bike,” Shannon said.

Denise Spencer lives nearby the busy intersection and says the peak in traffic tends to begin in the morning as parents begin dropping off their children at school.

“Lake Mead Parkway here Grand Cadence it’s fine now because it’s the middle of the day but in the morning school yeah, in the mornings it’s very, very busy and it can be dangerous for the kids,” she adds.

Spencer came across the video and says there should be more supervision.

“Some kids’ parents are already off to work and the kids have to come out here and get to school for themselves and no there’s no crossing guards,” added Spencer.

She tells 8 News Now she believes parents can educate their kids but more change is needed.

“Just like kids in Clark County School District need protection, kids in charter schools also need protection

kids are kids let’s protect our kids,” Spencer said.

Pinecrest Cadence Academy is a charter school and is located near the intersection. The school does not provide crossing guards the same way CCSD does.

The City of Henderson released a statement regarding the matter which is listed below.