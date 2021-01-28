‘Let Them Play’: CCSD parents protest over frustrations with school sports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As in-person learning takes a step forward, many Clark County School District (CCSD) parents are frustrated their kids still can’t play sports with their school teams.

They protested the issue Thursday evening, holding signs and chanting.

The parents demanded that school sports be allowed to resume, saying that some students rely on sports scholarships. They say not being able to play is also affecting the athletes’ mental health.

HAPPENING #NOW: A few dozen CCSD parents & student athletes have gathered outside of the district’s admin building in #LasVegas for a “Let Our Kids Play” protest. They want CCSD & state leaders to allow kids to get back to playing school sports. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/pTPYR5tGZx — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) January 29, 2021

It’s been nearly a year since CCSD postponed sports programs, citing concerns over the coronavirus. The district announced that it made the difficult decision to cancel fall sports for the 2020-21 school year.

But some parents say it’s not because of the virus. They blame a lack of planning on CCSD’s part.

At one point, the district said fall sports would resume in Feb. 2021, but it’s unclear if that’s still the plan.