LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Washington woman is turning to the Southern Nevada community for help, months after she told 8 News Now her mother went missing.



“Just the strongest woman that I know,” Harmony Reed said of her mother. “I don’t want her to be in any danger, I don’t want her to be in trouble.”

Reed said Stephanie Sue Hickman hasn’t been heard from since July 2021.

Stephanie Sue Hickman missing since July (KLAS)

She is from Washington, but her family said she came to Las Vegas shortly before she disappeared.



“It’s very unlike my mom to not reach out,” Reed said. “At least every few months.”

Harmony said police told her Stephanie resurfaced in March 2022, when she was reportedly cited for trespassing at a business near Charleston Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard.



She told 8 News Now she also got a cryptic phone call from an unknown number recently, and she said the person on the other line sounded like her mom, but there’s no way to know for sure.



“There for a while I just felt like I was in this abyss,” Reed recalled. “Where I had no idea what I could do for her.”

She said she is working with police but hopes the community can come together to get answers even faster.



“That’s kind of where I turned to social media,” Harmony said. “Like hey, let me bring my mom home.”

Harmony hopes anyone out there who may know something will come forward, so she can finally have her family back together.



“I don’t want her to think that we have given up on her,” Reed concluded of her mom. “There are still people out here that care about my mom.”

Reed said her mother was also diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder a few years back, which puts her at higher risk without help.



If you have any information, you’re asked to call Las Vegas Metro Police Missing Persons at (702) 828-9207, referencing Stephanie’s case #LLV220400024950.