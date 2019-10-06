Let It Snow: Lee Canyon sets date for 2019 “Pray for Snow” party

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon hopes it will look like a snowy wonderland come this winter season. To help bring that dream to life and support a good cause, the resort is hosting its fourth annual “Pray for Snow” party on Nov. 2 at Skye Canyon Park.

Guests of all ages can enjoy several festivities, from live music to a vendor village, food and drink. What makes it even better? The event is free!

Attendees can also embrace the giving spirit of the season by bringing new socks or new and gently used winter coats. The celebration marks the start of Lee Canyon’s second annual “Spread the Warmth” winter coat and sock drive, benefiting Project 150. The nonprofit supports more than 6,000 registered and non-registered homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students in Southern Nevada year-round. Items can be donated through Friday, Nov. 29.

Nov. 2 is the last day of Lee Canyon’s season pass summer sale. The resort plans to open for winter on Dec. 6.

To register for the party, please visit EventBrite. For additional information on Project 150, head over to the organization’s website or Facebook.