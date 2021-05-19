Less than a week remains for some Summerlin residents to claim part of $3.8 million

Willows Park in Summerlin is within the boundaries of an area where property owners are due a tax refund from Clark County, but the deadline to claim the money is almost here. (Sally Jaramillo / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some property owners in Summerlin are entitled to refunds — many worth thousands of dollars, and some worth hundreds of thousands — from a tax district that expired in December.

And now there is less than a week to claim the refund.

As of May 14, the county’s tax department had heard from the owners of 1,803 properties, who were getting a combined $1,827,588.

That leaves $3.8 million still to be claimed — including some of the biggest refunds on the list.

The deadline to submit a claim is May 24. Claims received after that date cannot be paid, according to county documents.

So where did the money come from?

The money consists of tax payments over and above the cost of a project that began 23 years ago.

Clark County established a special improvement district 23 years ago to landscape and fund other improvements in an area that now includes Red Rock Resort, Willows Park and Garden Park — an area roughly between Charleston Boulevard on the north, Twain Avenue on the south, the 215 Beltway on the west and Hualapai Way on the south. Most of the area falls into the 89135 ZIP code.

In all, the refunds add up to about $5.6 million, out of $37 million collected to complete the project.

Refunds due to residential properties range from $161 to well over $1,000. Some are even in the range of $2,500. More than 4,500 properties are due a refund, and so far, just over 1,800 property owners have put in for refunds as of May 14.

The biggest refunds are owed to owners of commercial properties and undeveloped tracts, which are generally bigger and pay higher tax bills than homeowners.

The Top 10 largest refunds claimed thus far (as of May 14):

$62,192.85 Carefree Willows LLC

$54,812.00 Las Ventanas Retirement Comm.

$40,621.27 Jewish Community Center LV

$24,616.82 Church Lutheran Faith Community

$22,605.29 Charleston Pavilion LLC

$14,976.45 Charleston Town Center LLC

$14,531.23 Buffalo Properties V LLC

$12,180.34 Church Faith Community Lutheran

$6,055.17 KC PRELL LLC

$3,890.93 Bomb Voyage LLC

Top 10 unclaimed payments (as of May 14):

$185,771.30 NP Red Rock LLC

NP Red Rock LLC $164,922.35 Willow Springs ORCC Land Corp.

Willow Springs ORCC Land Corp. $107,225.32 Hughes Howard Properties Inc.

Hughes Howard Properties Inc. $104,002.00 Hughes Howard Properties Inc.

Hughes Howard Properties Inc. $68,275.63 Dawson Alexander School Rainbow

Dawson Alexander School Rainbow $64,003.75 Pacific Willows LLC

Pacific Willows LLC $62,145.04 Hughes Howard Properties Inc.

Hughes Howard Properties Inc. $51,440.68 Pacific Willows LLC

Pacific Willows LLC $50,100.57 Hughes Howard Properties Inc.

Hughes Howard Properties Inc. $36,938.74 Hughes Howard Properties Inc.

To find out if your property is due a refund, look here. Properties are listed by parcel number, and the property owner of record on Dec. 29, 2020.

The County Commission ordered the treasurer to notify property owners by mail, as well as printing a legal notice.

Property owners must file a claim with the treasurer’s office at the Clark County Government Center, 500 Grand Central Pkwy.