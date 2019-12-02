Less than 2 weeks left to enroll in health plan through Nevada Health Link

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The clock is ticking with only 13 days left to enroll in a qualified health plan through Nevada Health. The deadline is Dec. 15 at midnight.
Nevada Health Linkis the online insurance marketplace operated by the state agency, Silver State Health Insurance Exchange – and it’s the only place consumers can get financial assistance (subsidies) to help offset the cost of insurance of a Qualified Health Plan (QHP) and Qualified Dental Plan (QDP).
To ensure consumers have as much access to help with the enrollment process, Nevada Health Link’s call center has extended its weekend hours through the end of Open Enrollment on Dec. 15. The call center hours are as followed:
- Saturday, Dec. 7: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST
- Sunday, Dec. 8: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST
- Saturday, Dec. 14: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST
- Sunday, Dec. 15: 9 a.m. and will remain open until 11:59 p.m. PST
The QHPs available through Nevada Health Link are required to cover the ten essential health benefits, which include maternity and newborn care, mental health, preventive care, and pediatric dental care. Nevadans who do not qualify for Medicaid, Medicare, or do not have insurance through their employer are eligible to enroll for coverage through Nevada Health Link’s State Based Exchange portal.
According to a recent report from the Guinn Center, there are approximately 77,000 residents in Nevada who qualify for subsidies and tax credits that can pay for costs of insurance. These subsidies and tax credits are available only through Nevada Health Link.
Fortunately, consumers have several options to help them sign up for a health plan that fits their needs and budget, thanks to the help of enrollment professionals in their own neighborhoods. With easy-to-access locations, including the Galleria Mall and the Boulevard Mall, Nevadans should make an appointment today or simply walk in to speak with a licensed broker or agent.
Consumers can also enroll and purchase health or dental plans on NevadaHealthLink.com through midnight Dec. 15.
Below is a list of Nevada Health Link’s broker grantee locations, as well as a list of certified enrollment counselor locations where Nevadans can find in-person enrollment assistance. The contact information includes location, hours, website, email, and phone number.
Nevada Health Link also partners and certifies hundreds of brokers licensed in Nevada. For more information on how to locate free assistance, call 1-800-547-2927 or go here.
Nevada Health Link’s broker grantee locations:
Christopher Carothers, Carothers Insurance Agency, Inc.
3161 East Warm Springs Road #200
Las Vegas, NV 89120
Email: healthlinkhelp@carothersins.com
Your Insurance Agency in the Galleria Mall- second location
1300 W. Sunset Road #1537
Henderson, NV 89014
702-830-9194
Mon.-Sat, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed all Federal holidays
English, Italian, French, German, Spanish, Japanese
Email: healthlinkhelp@carothersins.com
Alberto Ochoa, Smart Buy Insurance, Inc.
The Boulevard Mall
3680 S. Maryland Pkwy #110
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-242-3200
English, Spanish
M-F 10am-5pm
Email: alberto@smartbuyagency.com
Alberto Ochoa, Smart Buy Insurance, Inc. – second location
709 North Nellis Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89110
702-242-3200
Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Email: alberto@smartbuyagency.com
Nathan Kamo, Kamo Insurance Agency
1368 Paseo Verde Pkwy #200B
Henderson, NV 89012
702-425-5663
English, Spanish available upon request
Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekend appointments available upon request
Email: nkamo@kamoinsuranceagency.com
Website: www.kamoinsuranceagency.com
Brian Douglas, ProtectHealth Insurance – Main Listing
2202 W. Charleston Blvd, Suite 8
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-872-9650
Mon-Thurs 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Fri 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Email: info@protecthealth.com
Website: www.protecthealth.com
ProtectHealth Ins. – Satellite Location – Central Las Vegas
848 North Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89107
702-674-9977
English, Spanish, Tagalog
Email: info@protecthealth.com
Website: www.protecthealth.com
ProtectHealth Ins. – Satellite Location
7251 W Lake Mead
Las Vegas, NV 89128
702-674-9977
English, Spanish, Tagalog
By Appointment Only
Email: info@protecthealth.com
Website: www.protecthealth.com
ProtectHealth Ins. – Satellite Location – Summerlin East
7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89128
By Appointment Only
Email: info@protecthealth.com
Website: www.protecthealth.com
ProtectHealth Ins. – Satellite Location – Henderson/Green Valley
100 South Green Valley Parkway, Suite 300
Henderson, NV 89012
702-674-9977
English, Spanish, Tagalog
By Appointment Only
Email: info@protecthealth.com
Website: www.protecthealth.com
ProtectHealth Ins. – Satellite Location – North Las Vegas
5135 Camino Al Norte North, Suite 100
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
702-674-9977
English, Spanish, Tagalog
This Location is By Appointment Only
Email: info@protecthealth.com
Website: www.protecthealth.com