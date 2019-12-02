Less than 2 weeks left to enroll in health plan through Nevada Health Link

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The clock is ticking with only 13 days left to enroll in a qualified health plan through Nevada Health. The deadline is Dec. 15 at midnight.

Nevada Health Linkis the online insurance marketplace operated by the state agency, Silver State Health Insurance Exchange – and it’s the only place consumers can get financial assistance (subsidies) to help offset the cost of insurance of a Qualified Health Plan (QHP) and Qualified Dental Plan (QDP).

To ensure consumers have as much access to help with the enrollment process, Nevada Health Link’s call center has extended its weekend hours through the end of Open Enrollment on Dec. 15. The call center hours are as followed:

Saturday, Dec. 7: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST

Sunday, Dec. 8: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST

Saturday, Dec. 14: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST

Sunday, Dec. 15: 9 a.m. and will remain open until 11:59 p.m. PST

The QHPs available through Nevada Health Link are required to cover the ten essential health benefits, which include maternity and newborn care, mental health, preventive care, and pediatric dental care. Nevadans who do not qualify for Medicaid, Medicare, or do not have insurance through their employer are eligible to enroll for coverage through Nevada Health Link’s State Based Exchange portal.

According to a recent report from the Guinn Center, there are approximately 77,000 residents in Nevada who qualify for subsidies and tax credits that can pay for costs of insurance. These subsidies and tax credits are available only through Nevada Health Link.

Have you already submitted your open enrollment application? Don't forget to pay your first month's premium so your coverage begins on Jan. 1, 2020. Log in to your account through the link below. #MyHealthNV https://t.co/jRbdBZWeuQ pic.twitter.com/l5v49MfOui — Nevada Health Link (@NVHealthLink) December 2, 2019

Fortunately, consumers have several options to help them sign up for a health plan that fits their needs and budget, thanks to the help of enrollment professionals in their own neighborhoods. With easy-to-access locations, including the Galleria Mall and the Boulevard Mall, Nevadans should make an appointment today or simply walk in to speak with a licensed broker or agent.

Consumers can also enroll and purchase health or dental plans on NevadaHealthLink.com through midnight Dec. 15.

Below is a list of Nevada Health Link’s broker grantee locations, as well as a list of certified enrollment counselor locations where Nevadans can find in-person enrollment assistance. The contact information includes location, hours, website, email, and phone number.

Nevada Health Link also partners and certifies hundreds of brokers licensed in Nevada. For more information on how to locate free assistance, call 1-800-547-2927 or go here.

Nevada Health Link’s broker grantee locations:

Christopher Carothers, Carothers Insurance Agency, Inc.

3161 East Warm Springs Road #200

Las Vegas, NV 89120

Email: healthlinkhelp@carothersins.com

Your Insurance Agency in the Galleria Mall- second location

1300 W. Sunset Road #1537

Henderson, NV 89014

702-830-9194

Mon.-Sat, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed all Federal holidays

English, Italian, French, German, Spanish, Japanese

Email: healthlinkhelp@carothersins.com

Alberto Ochoa, Smart Buy Insurance, Inc.

The Boulevard Mall

3680 S. Maryland Pkwy #110

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-242-3200

English, Spanish

M-F 10am-5pm

Email: alberto@smartbuyagency.com

Alberto Ochoa, Smart Buy Insurance, Inc. – second location

709 North Nellis Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89110

702-242-3200

Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Email: alberto@smartbuyagency.com

Nathan Kamo, Kamo Insurance Agency

1368 Paseo Verde Pkwy #200B

Henderson, NV 89012

702-425-5663

English, Spanish available upon request

Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekend appointments available upon request

Email: nkamo@kamoinsuranceagency.com

Website: www.kamoinsuranceagency.com

Brian Douglas, ProtectHealth Insurance – Main Listing

2202 W. Charleston Blvd, Suite 8

Las Vegas, NV 89102

702-872-9650

Mon-Thurs 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Fri 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Email: info@protecthealth.com

Website: www.protecthealth.com

ProtectHealth Ins. – Satellite Location – Central Las Vegas

848 North Rainbow Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89107

702-674-9977

English, Spanish, Tagalog

Email: info@protecthealth.com

Website: www.protecthealth.com

ProtectHealth Ins. – Satellite Location

7251 W Lake Mead

Las Vegas, NV 89128

702-674-9977

English, Spanish, Tagalog

By Appointment Only

Email: info@protecthealth.com

Website: www.protecthealth.com

ProtectHealth Ins. – Satellite Location – Summerlin East

7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89128

By Appointment Only

Email: info@protecthealth.com

Website: www.protecthealth.com

ProtectHealth Ins. – Satellite Location – Henderson/Green Valley

100 South Green Valley Parkway, Suite 300

Henderson, NV 89012

702-674-9977

English, Spanish, Tagalog

By Appointment Only

Email: info@protecthealth.com

Website: www.protecthealth.com

ProtectHealth Ins. – Satellite Location – North Las Vegas

5135 Camino Al Norte North, Suite 100

North Las Vegas, NV 89031

702-674-9977

English, Spanish, Tagalog

This Location is By Appointment Only

Email: info@protecthealth.com

Website: www.protecthealth.com