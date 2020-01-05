Less than 2 months to caucus, Klobuchar ramping up in Nevada

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Veterans Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Amy Klobuchar says she has work to do winning over Nevada voters but is going to make the early state a major priority as its Feb. 22 presidential caucuses loom closer.

The Minnesota senator and Democratic presidential candidate told reporters in Las Vegas on Saturday that she’s aware she’s not as well known in the state but she’s trying to campaign across Nevada to change it.

She says Democrats need to nominate a presidential candidate that can appeal to moderates and Republicans if they want to defeat President Donald Trump.