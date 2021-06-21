Lesly Palacio’s family to speak out about plea deal at 7 p.m. Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of Lesly Palacio is speaking out tonight after new developments in her murder case. The father of the man accused of killing her took a plea deal on two charges in connection to the crime.

Palacio’s family has been through the unimaginable since the 22-year-old died in August 2020.

Jose Rangel pleaded guilty Friday to destroying evidence and being an accessory to murder. He faces up to two years in prison and will be sentenced in August.

Erick Rangel-Ibarra, Rangel’s son, is accused of killing Palacio and leaving her body near the Valley of Fire. Rangel was arrested near the U.S.-Mexico border in February.

Investigators say Rangel-Ibarra is likely in Mexico.

According to video evidence first obtained by the I-Team, a man, whom prosecutors identify as Rangel, is seen helping his son move Palacio’s body. Prosecutors say Rangel also helped cover up the crime scene.

Palacio’s family was taken aback by the whole situation.

“Just the thought of it and seeing those videos made all of us sick to our stomach,” Nayelli Palacio, Lesly’s sister, said. “It was heartbreaking to see our sister being dragged.”

Palacio’s official cause and manner of death are listed as “undetermined.” That means there is not enough evidence on someone’s body to clearly figure out how they died.

Her family says what they want is justice.

During tonight’s press conference, we’re told they will speak about Rangel’s plea deal.