Lesly Palacio’s family still searching for answers after one of two men arrested in connection with her death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of two men accused in the death of a missing Las Vegas woman has been arrested, but her family is still searching for answers.

22-year-old Lesly Palacio was murdered back in August; her body was later found near Valley of Fire State Park in September.

Police said 25-year-old Erick Rangel-Ibarra killed Palacio then left the country with his father, 46-year-old Jose Rangel.

Erick Michel Rangel-Ibarra, left, and Jose Antonio Rangel. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Records show Jose Rangel was arrested near the US-Mexico border on January 19. He was booked into the Clark County Detention center on January 31.

“This is just the beginning of it.” Lesly’s sister Kaly Palacio told 8 News Now Friday. “We need to find the main person that killed my sister.”

Lesly’s family hasn’t given up, as officers believe Erick Rangel-Ibarra remains on the run in Mexico.

“It was a big relief, but that is just the beginning,” Lesly’s sister Kaly Palacio added of Jose’s arrest. “We have to catch the main character.”

Lesly Palacio. (Photo proided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Lesly’s mother is still pushing for answers, as her entire family prays for peace.

She spoke to 8 News Now in Spanish Friday, asking why these two men would take her daughter. She also encouraged the community to share the story.

Jose’s capture is a step in the right direction, but those who loved Lesly said they won’t rest until justice is served.

“We are not going to stop until Erick is finally caught,” Kaly Palacio concluded.

Jose Rangel faces multiple charges, including harboring/concealing/aiding a felony offender and destroying or concealing evidence.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment on February 19.

If Rangel is released on bail, he will be subject to high level electronic monitoring and have to surrender his passport.

Anyone with any information on Erick Rangel-Ibarra’s whereabouts is urged to contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.