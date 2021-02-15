Lesly Palacio’s family pleads for justice, calls for second suspect to turn himself in

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man arrested in connection to the death of a missing woman will be in court for the first time Tuesday.

In the meantime, Lesly Palacio’s family gathered on a Zoom call Monday to continue their plea for justice in finding the second suspect in Lesly Palacio’s death.

Authorities are looking for 25-year-old Erick Rangel-Ibarra. Investigators say he killed Palacio, then left the country with his father. Jose Rangel, 46, was taken into custody last week near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Jose Antonio Rangel. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The family and their attorney spoke of how they want to search in California, Nevada and Texas. They want Rangel-Ibarra to know if he hears this, he needs to turn himself in.

“It’s very disappointing for the family to see that someone they have trust in and have known for so many years could do something like this to their sister, to their daughter,” said Ofelia Markarian, the Palacio family’s attorney. “They can’t wait to see Erick in custody.”

Anyone with information on Rangel-Ibarra’s whereabouts needs to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

For the full Zoom with the Palacio family, watch the video below: