Lesly Palacio’s body found near Valley of Fire; murder suspect identified in case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials have recovered the body of 22-year-old Lesly Palacio. Palacio was last seen on August 29, and police had been investigating her disappearance.

On Wednesday, LVMPD investigators, along with Moapa Tribal Police and Red Rock Search & Rescue, found Palacio’s body near Valley of Fire State Park in Moapa Valley.

Palacio’s family also confirmed this information with 8 News Now Wednesday afternoon.

25-year-old Erick Rangel-Ibarra has been identified as the suspect in Palacio’s death. Police are now pursuing a warrant for his arrest on one count of Open Murder.

Rangel-Ibarra was also last seen on August 29. Erick was reported missing along with 45-year-old Jose Rangel.

Erick Michel Rangel-Ibarra, left, and Jose Antonio Rangel. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The two men were last seen on August 29 in Las Vegas in a white 2004 Ford F-150 pickup, Nevada plate LVN84A.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111.