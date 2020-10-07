Lesly Palacio family holding fundraiser to raise money for reward in finding suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of Lesly Palacio is holding a fundraiser this weekend to raise money for a reward in finding the suspects who are accused of her murder.

The 22-year-old was first reported missing in August and her body was found more than a week later near the Valley of Fire State Park.

The fundraiser will be held Saturday, Oct. 10 at 12 p.m. The address for the fundraiser is 4884 West Lake Mead Boulevard.

Lesly Palacio. (Photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

State and federal agencies are still searching for 25-year-old Erick Rangel-Ibarra and his father, 45-year-old Jose Rangel.

Erick Michel Rangel-Ibarra, left, and Jose Antonio Rangel. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Sheriff Joe Lombardo told 8 News Now in September that officials believe the men likely left the country.

Palacio’s family says the money raised Saturday will go towards a reward for information in the suspects’ disappearance and location.