LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police will be on the streets Mar. 16 enforcing pedestrian right of way in the crosswalk as part of their “Leprechaun in the Crosswalk” initiative.

Drivers who do not yield when the Leprechaun is crossing the street on Charleston and Shetland will receive a ticket. The crosswalk between the roads is ideal for this event, according to police, because there is a lot of foot traffic in the area, no additional pedestrian flasher, and no refuge on a fast street.

So far in 2022, 16 pedestrians have died on Clark County streets, already three more than in 2021. Most of these deaths have been due to pedestrian error, such as crossing outside a crosswalk or against a red light, but those who do not obey road signs when crossing will also be ticketed.

Law enforcement would like to remind drivers that:

Wherever two streets intersect, the pedestrian has the right of way.

The pedestrian only has to show intent to cross for drivers to stop — this can mean feet facing toward the crosswalk waiting to cross, even as they stand on the sidewalk.

When pedestrians are waiting to cross and the driver has time to stop, by law, drivers must yield to pedestrians by staying stopped while pedestrians are on their half of the road.

If a pedestrian is crossing toward the driver, as soon as they are close to the center of the street, the driver must yield until the walker is on the sidewalk.

When approaching an intersection, or marked mid-block crosswalk, it is illegal to pass cars that are stopped until you know why they are stopped.

When making right or permissive left turns, the driver must wait for the pedestrian to clear their side of the road.

Make eye contact with walkers and motion for them to cross.

Pay attention to school zones and school crossing zones.

At night on a 45 mph street, you can’t trust that your headlights will tell you in time to stop because a pedestrian is crossing — 100% attention is required.

Law enforcement would also like to remind pedestrians that:

Light yourself up from dusk through dawn — drivers cannot see you.

Always make eye contact with drivers before stepping in front of them to assure they can see you.

At 40 mph, most drivers will not be able to stop for the length of a football field — that’s after they see you.

In the daytime, dark clothes blend in with the pavement from a distance, so wear bright clothes during the day, or white for contrast.

At signalized intersections, only cross when the light is green. Crossing on a red is now a leading cause of pedestrian deaths in Las Vegas.

Half the people stuck by a car at 35 mph will not survive.

The initiative is being enforced by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) Traffic, Clark County School District (CCSD) Police, the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), Henderson Police Department (HPD), and Community Ambulance.