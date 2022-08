LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In honor of National Dog Day on Friday, Krispy Kreme is selling doggie doughnuts.

8 News Now used Leo, who belongs to one of our morning producers, as the official taste tester of the bakery delights.

The treats are made with whole wheat flour, peanut butter, sugar, vegetable fat, and carob instead of chocolate.

Krispy Kreme said professional pet treat artisans designed the doughnuts. And as you can see in the video, after some brief hesitation, they were a hit.