Lemon-glazed and new kreme-filled doughnuts available May 12-15 at Krispy Kreme

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Get those lemon loving taste buds ready because on Tuesday, May 12, Krispy Kreme will have a sweet-tasting surprise for them. According to a tweet from the delicious doughnut chain, the fan-favorite lemon-glazed doughnuts are returning to Krispy Kreme this week.

But that’s not all: Krispy Kreme says a new lemon kreme-filled will also be on the doughnut roster. The lemon kreme-filled is the newest release in Krispy Kreme’s fruit-flavored glaze line.

Past flavors have also included strawberry and lime.

The doughnuts will be available for the buying and eating, May 12 to May 15 via drive-thru, pickup, or delivery.

To find a participating shop near you, go here.

