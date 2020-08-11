Lehner to start in net for Golden Knights in Game 1 against Chicago Blackhawks

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) plays against the New Jersey Devils during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Robin Lehner will start in the net for the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Head coach Pete DeBoer made the announcement during a press conference Tuesday morning, ahead of the 7:30 p.m. game.

“I think obviously a tough decision when you have two quality starting goaltenders. The best way I can explain it… it wasn’t what Flower didn’t do. Flower was great. It’s what Robin has done since he got here,” DeBoer explained in his decision to start Lehner.

The 29-year-old goaltender was traded from Chicago to Vegas at the trade deadline earlier this year.

LEHNER IN NET🐼: @GoldenKnights head coach Pete DeBoer says @RobinLehner will start in the net tonight against the @NHLBlackhawks in the first round of #StanleyCupPlayoffs.#8NN #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/pWJ4jnzA0y — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) August 11, 2020

Max Pacioretty, who recently recovered from a minor injury, will also play in Tuesday night’s game. Due to his return, DeBoer said Tomas Nosek will be a healthy scratch for Game 1.

WATCH THE TUESDAY MORNING VGK PRESS CONFERENCE:

The Golden Knights gained the top seed in the Western Conference after winning Saturday’s seeding match against Colorado. The VGK went 3-0-0 in round-robin play.