LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Golden Knight’s goalie Robin Lehner has been outspoken with a lot of things he’s talked openly about.

Lehner has addressed the mental illness challenges and now about the sports lock downs. The COVID-19 disruptions had its effects on him and hockey. In the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold’ Lehner’s strong words are clear on the lockdowns and the mental health effects for everyone involved.

8 News Now sports anchor Ron Futrell has the story.