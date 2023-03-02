LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some Las Vegas students have taken their Lego skills to extreme levels. The Mighty Mustangs Lego Challenge Team from Joseph M. Neal STEAM Academy won the state’s First Lego League championship.

They are now sharpening their Lego skills for competition in Massachusetts. Each team builds something and creates a presentation to go with it. The fourth and fifth graders got involved with the Legos League competition two years ago. The first year, they didn’t place but this year they went bigger and better and it paid off.

“Most of us, we were like crying and had tears of joy and stuff and we were like screaming out loud and we were like, we love you, judges,” fifth-grader Ryan Erickson said.

They were up against 200 teams in Nevada and took first place at the state competition.

Mighty Mustangs Lego Challenge Team (KLAS)

Mighty Mustangs Lego Challenge Team (KLAS)

Mighty Mustangs Lego Challenge Team (KLAS)

Mighty Mustangs Lego Challenge Team (KLAS)

The Mighty Mustangs could use some help raising money to get to the competition in Massachusetts. If you would like to help by donating to or sponsoring the team, here is the information:

Joseph M. Neal Mighty Mustangs Lego Challenge Team

Attention: Tony Jackson

6651 W. Azure Dr.

Las Vegas, NV 89130