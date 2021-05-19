Legislative Building in Carson City updates mask policy to follow CDC guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Legislature will follow CDC safety guidelines, according to a statement issued in Carson City on Wednesday.

Policy for inside the Legislative Building, which houses the Nevada Assembly and Nevada Senate chambers, will allow fully vaccinated lawmakers, staff and other persons to choose whether to wear a mask and socially distance.

But it’s a different story if you haven’t been fully vaccinated.

“Unvaccinated Legislators, staff and other persons in the Legislative Building must continue to wear a mask in any public area of the building, but may remove the mask when in an office with the door closed,” according to a statement from Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes.

“Beginning tomorrow, the Legislative Building will also be fully open to any person without a reservation or appointment after obtaining a badge,” according to the statement.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, a person is considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks or more after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or 2 weeks or more after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

Face masks continue to be available free of charge at the entry points to the Legislative Building.