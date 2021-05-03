Legends in Concert, Prince tribute shows return to Tropicana showrooms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tropicana Las Vegas announced the return of two popular shows — Legends in Concert and Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute — beginning May 27.

The Monday announcement said both shows would run Thursday through Saturday, and tickets for Legends in Concert are now on sale.

Legends in Concert: A tribute show celebrating “the world’s most famous and influential icons, many gone too soon, giving audiences an extraordinary chance to experience the most captivating music, fashion and memories of these true legends live on one stage. The acclaimed production also dazzles fans with historic showgirl costumes curated directly from famous Vegas productions of the past, creating a special tribute to the showgirl glamour that is synonymous with the Entertainment Capital of the World. Showtime 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $59.99 (excluding tax and fees). VIP booths and preferred seating are also available, ranging from $84.99 to $104.99 (excluding tax and fees). Tickets can be purchased in person at the Tropicana Box Office, or online at ticketmaster.com and ticketbat.com.

Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show: "Re-creates the blistering performances and raw energy of Prince in his prime and returns guests to the era that made "The Artist" an international superstar." Featuring a tribute to Morris Day and The Time and Vanity 6. Showtime 9:30 p.m. Tickets for Purple Reign go on sale Thursday, May 27 with ticket prices starting at $49.98 plus tax and fees. Tickets can be purchased at the Tropicana box office, by calling (800) 829-9034 or online at www.troplv.com and ticketmaster.com.

The Laugh Factory is currently open at the Tropicana, running Thursday-Sunday at 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.