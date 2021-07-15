‘Legends in Concert’ performer reveals rich family legacy to long-running show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local entertainer’s life came to a full circle when she became part of the “Legends in Concert” show at the Tropicana hotel on Las Vegas Strip.

Angela Knudson shared her “pinch me” moment with 8NewsNow.com as she looks back on the rich history of her current day showgirl costume, a garment that has a unique and dear family tie.

Angela grew up backstage surrounded by the glitter and lights of some of the city’s popular shows and recalled how it was the striking stage costumes that made the most impactful impression on her as a young girl. Her parents, Jeanne Bavaro and Bill Acosta are acclaimed producers and longtime local Las Vegas performers who were entertainers in various shows in town. Her dad produced and performed in the long-running Strip show “Lasting Impressions” and her mother is still a producer on some of the city’s popular stages.

Fast forward to today, Angela is now part of the Las Vegas Strip’s classic show “Legends in Concert,” which recently bought and refurbished many of the costumes that Angela grew up seeing. Today, Angela is part of the show’s cast and now has a chance to breathe a second life into the garments that are a part of her family’s history.

“To be able to now come back and wear something that was not only a part of Las Vegas history but a part of my own personal history and my family’s story it’s really cool,” said Knudson.

“Legends in Concert” shows tributes to some of the world’s top entertainers and legends, including Frank Marino, Rod Stewart, Tina Turner, and Elvis Presley. For show dates and times, click here.