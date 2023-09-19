LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A New York staple is making Las Vegas home to its sixth American location as representatives from Junior’s Restaurant and Bakery announced the brand’s launch at Resorts World Las Vegas Tuesday.

According to a release, the Las Vegas version of Junior’s will feature a full-service menu and bar alongside its “iconic cheesecakes.” Alan Rosen, the third-generation owner of Junior’s, said his grandfather, Harry Rosen, enjoyed Las Vegas “whenever he could,” adding that he believed the original owner would be thrilled with the new location.

“I hope that both residents and visitors to the city will also feel lucky that they will be able to enjoy the World’s Most Famous Cheesecake, as well as all the delicious breakfasts, lunches, dinners, drinks and our other skyscraper desserts,” Rosen said.

“With a wide array of delectable dishes, Junior’s will provide breakfast classics, including its award-winning french toast, giant omelets, and lox and eggs. The iconic restaurant will serve lunch and dinner options including its acclaimed steak-burgers, deli sandwiches and chef specialties. Additionally, Junior’s will offer a curated cocktail program at its full-service bar.“

“The new location will also offer Junior’s famous homemade cheesecakes, which come in some two dozen flavors, from the original New York plain to the ever-popular Strawberry, Chocolate Mousse and Red Velvet to new favorites such as Pumpkin, Key Lime and Oreo.“

Junior’s Las Vegas is scheduled to open in November 2023, and will be located across from Randy’s Donuts at Resorts World Las Vegas.