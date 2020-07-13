Legendary ‘Live Aid’ concert lives on 35 years later

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the world’s most legendary concerts happened 35 years ago today. The Live Aid benefit concert, with some of the world’s best acts, was watched worldwide via satellite on Saturday, July 13, 1985.

Queen was just one of the bands that performed in front of 72,000 people at Wembley Stadium in London.

The event was held simultaneously in London and in Philadelphia to raise money for the Ethiopian Famine Disaster. In total, $127 million was raised for the cause.

Nearly two billion people in 150 countries watched the live event that night.