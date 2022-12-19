LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A piece of Las Vegas’s history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentleman’s club got demolished.

Crazy Horse Too, located on Industrial Road by Sahara, got the boot from the City of Las Vegas as the vacant building became a hazard.

“Back in the day it was very busy, it would help all the businesses around,” Roi Zalach said. He is the owner of Gold and Beyond and he is able to see the gentleman’s club from his store.

The legendary gentleman’s club has been no stranger to headlines.

One of the former owners, Rick Rizzolo, sold the property after it was raided by the FBI in 2003.

He pleaded guilty to failing to pay the payroll taxes and was known for his mob ties.

The federal government took over the building before selling it, but the club closed its doors permanently in 2014, leaving it to stay vacant and rust away.

“What a waste of property. If they can do something for the community or any other business, it’s going to help all of us. It’s a huge waste of land that’s what it is,” Zalach said.

But this past year there were multiple fires, and the building turned into a hazard.

The City of Las Vegas reported asbestos was found on the property and needed to be demolished by the owner, otherwise, they were going to do it themselves.

According to the City of Las Vegas, once demolition is complete, the area will be fenced off.

8 News Now did reach out to the property management company based in Los Angeles on what will be next for the property but has not received a response.