Legendary comedian Carol Burnett returns to the Smith Center for ‘Carol Burnett: An Evening of Laughter and Reflection’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Award-winning actress, comedic icon, and best-selling author Carol Burnett, best known for her work on “The Carol Burnett Show,” will return to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas this summer with Carol Burnett: An Evening of Laughter and Reflection. The show on Friday, June 5, will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets starting at $30 go on sale at the Smith Center’s website at 10 a.m. on Feb. 7.

Presented by Elite Entertainment, Carol Burnett: An Evening of Laughter and Reflection harkens back to the legendary openings of “The Carol Burnett Show,” where her studio audience had an unfiltered opportunity to engage Burnett with questions and receive spontaneous answers.

During the one-night engagement, the Television Hall of Fame member and Kennedy Center honoree will discuss memorable moments from her career, share video clips from her shows, and take questions from the audience, making each evening a unique, interactive experience.

“I love the spontaneity of these evenings,” said Burnett. “I never know what anyone is going to ask, or say, or do, so it keeps me on my toes!”

Here’s a little history about Carol Burnett:

Throughout her storied career, Burnett has been honored with Emmys, Golden Globes, People’s Choice Awards, the Peabody, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and more. Named in 2007 by TIME magazine as one of “100 Best Television Shows of All Time,” “The Carol Burnett Show” ran for 11 years, averaged 30 million viewers per week, and received 25 Emmy Awards, making it one of the most honored shows in television history.