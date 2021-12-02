Legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather opens boxing and fitness gym in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new spot for fitness and boxing enthusiast has been announced and will be located at the District at Green Valley Ranch at the beginning of 2022.

Mayweather Boxing and Fitness was developed by boxer Floyd Mayweather and boasts a 3,476-square-foot gym.

Once complete, a variety of 45-minute to one-hour classes offer a high-energy, full-body workout based on the training and techniques Mayweather has used himself.

The studio will offer both group and individual training sessions, and will also provide an effective calorie-burning workout through boxing, strength, and cardio conditioning interval training.

The fitness and boxing gym will be located near Whole Foods.

