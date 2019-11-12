LIVE: Legality of DACA program heads to the Supreme Court today

Michelle Lainez, 17, originally from El Salvador but now living in Gaithersburg, Md., speaks during a rally outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. The Supreme Court on Tuesday takes up the Trump administration’s plan to end legal protections that shield nearly 700,000 immigrants from deportation, in a case with strong political overtones amid the 2020 presidential election campaign. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A U.S. Supreme Court showdown that could decide the fate of 700,000 so-called “dreamers” begins Tuesday morning. They are young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally now fighting to stay in the only country they’ve ever known.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA program started seven years ago under President Obama.

At issue, is whether President Trump can end the protection that covers the dreamers. There are around 12,000 of them in Nevada.

Right now, DACA protects young immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children but have grown up here. Some have gone on to graduate from college and already holding jobs.

Tuesday’s supreme court arguments will focus on how President Trump ended DACA. Most attorneys say he had the legal right to end the program as part of his immigration policy but instead, the president declared DACA illegal.

“The president has many reasons to end the DACA program. It was started by a previous president he doesn’t agree with. It’s his judgement that for national security or other reasons, we shouldn’t have it. Those would be legitimate, those would be accepted by the courts. In this case, the president said, ‘I’m getting rid of DACA because it is illegal.’ It turns out it is not illegal. And based on that wrong premise, the regulation will fall,” said John Trasviña, former U.S. Justice Department.

President Trump and other Republicans have argued DACA never should have come from the executive branch in the first place and that Congress should take up the issue to find a legislative fix to the problem.

Tuesday’s supreme court hearing begins at 7 a.m. (PT).

A immigrants-rights club at UNLV plans to hold a rally in solidarity with DACA recipients today on campus from noon to 2 p.m.