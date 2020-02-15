Legal proceedings related to 1 October shooting settlement underway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The legal proceedings following a lawsuit filed against MGM by survivors of the mass shooting has begun. The process will take months to complete.

MGM resorts is set to pay up to $800 million to settle 1 October liability lawsuits.

“When you have thousands of victims like this, it’s always a complicated process, it takes time,” said Las Vegas Attorney Robert Eglet. “It’s not something that happens with a single event where it’s quickly done. It just takes time.”

The lawsuit stems from the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas. 58 people were killed, and hundreds were injured at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“That’s going to I think, really take a weight off some people’s shoulders that were having to put their lives on hold because of bills or things like that,” said 1 October survivor Jill Preston. “I really hope it helps the people that filed and hopefully give them some peace of mind and some closure.”

During Friday’s court hearing, a judge approved the first steps to begin allocating and disbursing the settlement money.

“This was approval of the court of the settlement protocol that the third-party administrators came up with on how they’re going to run the allocation process for the people to submit their claims,” Eglet said.

Survivors say MGM should be held liable for negligence because the shooter was able to enter the hotel with a cache of weapons.

The payout process is should be completed sometime this year. MGM officials have previously said that the deal is not an admission of any wrongdoing.