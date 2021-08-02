Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada hosting free eviction clinics in August

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is hosting free clinics to help those at risk of eviction throughout the valley. Staff and volunteers will assist with filing the paperwork required to help you stay in your home.

The following events are slated for August:

Aug. 14: Neighborhood Recreation Center 1638 North Bruce Street, North Las Vegas 9 a.m. to noon

Aug. 28: Desert Breeze Community Center 8275 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



They say help will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are asked to bring their notice of eviction.

For more information and to sign up for email or text reminders, click here. You can also find tips and resources on eviction prevention here.