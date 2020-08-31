Legal Aid Center: ‘Not a lot of options’ for Nevada renters, homeowners as eviction moratorium ends Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of Nevadans have lost their jobs, which means paying the rent or mortgage is a challenge.

For months, homeowners and renters have been protected by a state order banning evictions. That moratorium ends Tuesday, and thousands could find themselves in danger of losing their homes.

Jim Berchtold from the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada joined Good Day Las Vegas to discuss what people can do if they are behind in rent or mortgage and in fear of facing eviction.

“There are good people working behind the scenes trying to put programs in place to help homeowners and renters, but we just simply ran out of time,” he said.

Related Content Nevada braces as pandemic-prompted eviction moratorium ends

The Guinn Center reports about 140,000 households could face evictions as a result of the moratorium lifting tomorrow.

Unfortunately, rental assistance programs through the state and county are no longer accepting applications. The landlord and tenant mediation program is still in the works after the passage of SB1 during the Nevada Special Session.

Berchtold offered the following advice for renters:

Familiarize yourselves with the eviction process so you understand how it works Reach out to landlord to potentially work out some kind of repayment plan Watch your door; respond to any eviction notice you may receive Some properties protected under Federal CARES Act; research to see if you can get another 30 days in home without paying rent/mortgage Contact state and local officials and let them know your story

“We are keeping our fingers crossed, we are hopeful, but at this point, we don’t know” Berchtold said regarding any additional help that may or may not come from the state.

You can click HERE to see the Legal Aid Center’s COVID-19 toolkit.