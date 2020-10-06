Legacy teacher named teacher of the year on World Teachers’ Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas valley teacher who goes above and beyond, received a surprise when she was honored Monday for those efforts.

It happened on World Teachers’ Day. Olimpia Paredes of Legacy Traditional School was named Legacy’s Teacher of the Year.

“Well, I was shocked,” Paredes said.

Legacy Traditional Schools has nearly 200 teachers on three Nevada campuses, but Ms. Parades stood out with her extraordinary effort and enthusiasm.

“Ms. Paredes has that can-do attitude. She is always smiling,” said Jennifer Hackett Legacy Traditional Schools, deputy superintendent. “She’s helpful and has the most innovative ideas, there’s not a project she won’t take on, and when you ask her to do something – she does it 100%!”

Paredes has made a significant impact on student growth of English language learners, as well as lending her time to before- and after-school programs

“It’s an accomplishment, you know,” Paredes said. “A lot of hours put in a day with students and a lot of tutoring.”

And for the all-star educator, her favorite aspect of teaching is that moment when you break through.

“The interaction with the children, knowing that when the lightbulb clicks in their head, you feel that satisfaction, saying they got it,” Paredes proclaimed.

Like so many teachers and students across the valley, Paredes says she can’t wait to get back to school!

“I miss the interaction,” Paredes said. “I miss the classroom, the environment.”

We at 8 News Now congratulate Olimpia Paredes for all her good work in the classroom, and on zoom, and her well-deserved honor of Legacy Teacher of the Year.