Legacy High student dies after Monday night ‘medical emergency’ at school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Legacy High School student died after a medical emergency at the school, according to the school’s principal.

A message from Principal Kenneth Sobaszek sent to families on Tuesday indicates that the student was at an athletic practice on Monday evening.

The school is in North Las Vegas, near the intersection of North 5th Street and Deer Springs Way.

“It is never easy to lose a valuable life, especially at a young age and we will truly remember this student as part of our Longhorn family,” Sobaszek’s letter said.

No additional information about the student was provided.

The school district issued this statement:

The Clark County School District (CCSD) is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of one of our students. The District is in mourning over the loss of this young life. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the student during this time. It is never easy to lose a valuable life, especially at a young age and we will truly remember this student as part of the CCSD family.

The school district Crisis Response team is available to assist individuals. The school district encourages families to use the resource if needed. “If you have any concerns or questions about your child, please contact the school at 702-799-1777,” according to Sobaszek’s letter.