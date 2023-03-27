LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A balloon release was held for a Legacy High School student who was shot and killed at a birthday party near the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday.

On Monday, the Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the teen as Omarion Marques Wilson, 17, of North Las Vegas.

Wilson’s family spoke to 8 News Now’s Madison Kimbro exclusively.

“This is just a sad day for me, my baby is gone and I’m going to miss him,” Georgia Wiggins Omarion’s grandmother expressed.

Omarion Wilson, 17, was shot and killed while at a birthday party on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Credit: Matthew Wiggins)

According to police, on Saturday night, officers responded to a report of a shooting inside a room on the fifth floor of a hotel in the 200 block of Flamingo Road near Koval Lane. When officers arrived, they found Wilson inside the room suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police also stated that an argument started which escalated into a shooting and the suspect left before officers arrived.

Wilson was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Jeremiah Wiggins Wilson’s uncle recalled the moment he heard the devastating news from his sister that his nephew had been hurt.

“She called me crying saying Omarion had been shot,” he said. “Seen that call come through and she told me and I did a hundred on the freeway to get there.”

On Monday, friends and family gathered to honor Wilson’s life with gold and black balloons, which were the colors he planned to wear to prom on Saturday.

A balloon release was held for Omarion Wilson on March 27, 2023. (KLAS)

Wilson was wrapping up his senior year at Legacy High School and was described as outgoing and competitive, as a well-known football and track athlete at the school.

“Playing basketball, football, boxing no matter what it was he always going at it and tried his best at what he wanted to do,” Trequan Davis Wilson’s cousin told 8 News Now.

Police said no arrests have been made in the case.

“He was going to go to college and play ball and we were going to graduate together. They took my childhood best friend,” Broderick Wiggins Wilson’s cousin expressed.