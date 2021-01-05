Lee Canyon’s ‘Chris Ruby Cup’ benefits Nevada Donor Network this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Skiers and snowboarders can hit Lee Canyon for a good cause this weekend during the Chris Ruby Cup. The sixth annual event runs Jan. 8-10 and is open to participants of all levels.

A registration fee of $20 benefits the Nevada Donor Network. If you are already an organ donor — or if you sign up to become a donor — Lee Canyon will cover the registration fee for you. The Nevada Donor Network will also be taking onste donations during the event.

A lift ticket purchase is still required.

Participants will get to run a banked slalom course, and prizes will be awarded during a Facebook Live on Sunday, Jan. 10.

Space is limited, and online registration is open here.

