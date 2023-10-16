LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon is looking to hire people who want to work where they play, according to a press release.

Around 150 employment opportunities are available at the resort, it announced Monday. Full and part-time openings include seasonal positions in food and beverage, guest services, Lee Canyon’s ski and snowboard school, Lee Canyon Sports, mountain operations, and more.

Those who are interested in Lee Canyon’s job opportunities can apply online.

The resort said there are also openings for year-round positions like accounting, food and beverage, and maintenance.

“We’re looking for people who share our passion about the outdoors and who value community

connection,” Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s director of marketing, said. “Lee Canyon is a great way to get started working in Nevada’s outdoor recreation industry that’s growing fast.”

According to the release, skiing and snowboarding experience is not required for many of the roles.

“Many employees are drawn to Lee Canyon because of our unique culture. Like Las Vegas, we prioritize the guest experience. But we mostly cater to locals, so our team helps in fostering community, which is a rewarding experience,” Seely said.

The release said that some employee benefits like health insurance and 401(k) plans will be based on eligibility requirements. There is also a “significant” end-of-season bonus for Lee Canyon staffers who “fulfill their season employment in good standing.”

The resort stated that the work on Lee Canyon Road has been completed, however, it remains closed as road work is done in other areas in the Spring Mountains.

According to the release, opening day for the 2023-2024 winter season will be announced in the weeks ahead. Depending on weather conditions, it will open in early to mid-December, which is Lee Canyon’s typical winter opening timeframe.