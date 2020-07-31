Lee Canyon to open skate ramp July 31

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon is opening its skate ramp for the first time this season tomorrow. The resort touts it as the perfect place for people of all ages and skill levels to learn, as well as a great spot for seasoned local skateboarders.

The resort is also the place to beat the heat. Lee Canyon’s base area is 8,510 feet above sea level, and temperatures are far milder than they are here in the heart of the Valley.

Speaking of the base, that’s where the mini ramp is located!

Courtesy: Lee Canyon

“Our skate ramp is a favorite among local kids. We are happy to welcome families back to have some fun, especially when temperatures in the Valley make it unsafe to be outdoors,” said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s director of marketing in a news release. “We’d like to thank the Las Vegas community for abiding by our social distancing protocol making it possible for us to offer new activities.”

The attraction is free to use, but you must bring your own equipment.

If you don’t feel up to skating, there are plenty of other activities to enjoy, including scenic chairlift rides, disc golf, archery lanes, and the Bristlecone Trail. When you find yourself a bit hungry, head over to Bighorn Grill.

Lee Canyon is open through Labor Day. The resort operates Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.