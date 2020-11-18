Lee Canyon to hold annual winter job fair Nov. 21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon is offering more than 150 employment opportunities for the upcoming winter season. It will hold a job fair on Saturday, Nov. 21 to help fill these open spots.

Lee Canyon’s annual Winter Job Fair includes 29 job categories, such as food and beverage, retail, administrative assistant, lift operations, mountain patrol, ski and snowboard instructors and others.

It will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lee Canyon’s Hillside Lodge.

Before the job fair, interested applicants should apply online.

Join Team Lee Canyon!



Please apply on our 'Jobs' page, and get ready to escape to the mountains and discover your next adventure! Lee Canyon’s Job Fair is coming up on Nov. 21st, so apply now!https://t.co/wfTEDHoH3i

Love where you work, work where you play, Play Forever pic.twitter.com/sG0dl3zEQo — Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) November 17, 2020

The ski resort asks that prospective employees bring a resume and be prepared for an in-person interview. Casual attire is suggested.

Face masks are required, and applicants must follow Lee Canyon’s social distancing guidelines.