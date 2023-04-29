LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon is adding its first bonus spring sessions of the year in May following a season of record-setting snowfall.
The bonus sessions will be open Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7. There will be no beginner terrain available with only the BlueBird Chair (intermediate) open.
The lift passes will cost $25 on Friday and $29 on Saturday and Sunday. For more information and to buy a day pass, click this link.
Lee Canyon previously extended its ski and snowboard season through the end of April due to record-setting snowfall. As of Saturday, the resort, about 50 miles northwest of Las Vegas, saw 265 inches of snow, surpassing the previous record set in 2005 of 255 inches.