LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon is adding its first bonus spring sessions of the year in May following a season of record-setting snowfall.

The bonus sessions will be open Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7. There will be no beginner terrain available with only the BlueBird Chair (intermediate) open.

The lift passes will cost $25 on Friday and $29 on Saturday and Sunday. For more information and to buy a day pass, click this link.

Photo of Lee Canyon provided by Mountain Capital Partners

Lee Canyon previously extended its ski and snowboard season through the end of April due to record-setting snowfall. As of Saturday, the resort, about 50 miles northwest of Las Vegas, saw 265 inches of snow, surpassing the previous record set in 2005 of 255 inches.