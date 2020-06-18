Lee Canyon the place to be for a cool Father’s Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are looking for a cool way to spend Father’s Day and escape the heat, then Lee Canyon is the place to be! Families can enjoy the great outdoors with several activities, from chairlift rides to hiking Bristlecone Trail.

8 News Now Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo says temperatures will climb into the triple digits this weekend, so a day trip may be just the reprieve you need.

The resort also said Hillside Lodge is another great offering, with food available from the Brewin’ Burro. Lee Canyon Coffee House is also a beverage option.

Chairlift rides are $8 for adults, $5 for youth ages 6-17 and free for kids under 5. Disc golf is $50 for a season pass and $16 for rental packages.

Guests are urged to pack for “cool mountain breezes” rolling in from Lee Peak, which stands at a giant 11,289 feet. The resort notes these winds can leave its trails and base area up to 25 degrees cooler than Las Vegas.

Lee Canyon will be open Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the summer, with the last chairlift ride happening at 5:30 p.m.

Several steps are being taken to protect guests and employees from COVID-19. These include employees practicing hygiene with face coverings, physical distancing and more and guest hygiene guidelines.

For more information on Lee Canyon’s summer offerings, click here.