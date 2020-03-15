Lee Canyon suspends operations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon is joining the long list of destinations and business closing their doors. They announced resort operations will be suspended from Sunday, March 15 through Sunday, March 22.

According to a press release from Lee Canyon, they will reassess the approach for the rest of the season during this time.

The suspension includes all resort operations such as lift operations, food, beverage and retail and rental services. This suspension also includes any uphill (hike-to) skiing and snowboarding.

“Suspending our operations is a necessary step for us to take in support of our nation’s efforts to limit the spread and risks associated with COVID-19,” says Dan Hooper, Lee Canyon’s general manager. “This is an unusual and dynamic situation; however, we continue to believe mountain recreation provides a meaningful escape to nature, which is what made this a difficult decision, but the correct decision for now.”

Lee Canyon has also modified its cancellation policies. Lee Canyon’s customer service team will be in contact with guests to cancel and refund reservations. They expect a lot of calls over the next few days, so make sure to be patient.