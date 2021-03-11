Lee Canyon supports Las Vegan’s Paralympian dream during Feel Good Fridays fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon is gearing up for its fifth annual Feel Good Fridays fundraiser in support of the nonprofit High Fives Foundation. The organization supports mountain sport athletes who are grappling with life-altering injuries.

The event happens every Friday in March, with daily lift tickets priced at $25. Lee Canyon says $5 of every sale is donated to the nonprofit.

Las Vegas native Shelby Estocado is this year’s athlete. The 24-year-old hopes to become a Paralympian. On February 23, 2020, Estocado was snowboarding at Lee Canyon and suffered at T-6 spinal cord injury.

The 2014 Bishop Gorman graduate has an extensive history in sports. She played NCAA Division 1 softball for the University of Tulsa and played for the U.S. Baseball Women’s National Team.

Estocado shares more of her story with us above.