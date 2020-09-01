Lee Canyon summer activities run through Labor Day holiday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hiking, chairlift rides, skateboarding, disc golf and archery lanes offer a great chance to hang onto summer a little longer at Lee Canyon this Labor Day holiday weekend.
Summer season is about to end at Lee Canyon, but summer hours have been extended through Sunday, and you can take advantage of holiday hours on Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
At 8,510 above sea level, visitors to Lee Canyon will find temperatures about 30 degrees lower than the Las Vegas valley. Parking for Lee Canyon activities is only about an hour’s drive from downtown.
For information on summer activities and winter season pass options, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.
Among the attractions still open this weekend:
- Scenic Chairlift Rides: The Sherwood chairlift whisks visitors from the base-area through the trees to an elevation of 9,310 feet with options for a round trip or a ride up and a hike back. The last ride leaves at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for youth (age 6-17), and kids under 5 are free. Current winter season pass holders can present their pass to get a complimentary ride.
- Disc Golf: Lee Canyon’s 18-hole disc golf course, rated No. 1 in the Las Vegas Valley. Sturdy footwear is recommended. Season passes are $50, rental packages for $19 for adults and $14 for kids under 12 years old.
- Archery Lanes: Lee Canyon provides all gear — outside archery equipment is not allowed. Archery is open to people age 9 and older; the cost for a 30-minute session is $19 per person.
- Hiking: The nearby Bristlecone Trail offers hikers two options, the Upper Bristlecone that’s roughly 6.3-mile round-trip or the Lower Bristlecone’s 5.5-mile out-and-back experience.