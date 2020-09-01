Lee Canyon summer activities run through Labor Day holiday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hiking, chairlift rides, skateboarding, disc golf and archery lanes offer a great chance to hang onto summer a little longer at Lee Canyon this Labor Day holiday weekend.

Summer season is about to end at Lee Canyon, but summer hours have been extended through Sunday, and you can take advantage of holiday hours on Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At 8,510 above sea level, visitors to Lee Canyon will find temperatures about 30 degrees lower than the Las Vegas valley. Parking for Lee Canyon activities is only about an hour’s drive from downtown.

For information on summer activities and winter season pass options, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.

Among the attractions still open this weekend: