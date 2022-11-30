LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is home to much more than gambling and shows. Beginning Dec. 7 the Lee Canyon ski resort will be open for business. It’s real skiing and snowboarding on a real mountain on real snow just a few miles from the entertainment capital of the world.
According to a social media post from Lee Canyon, the Bluebird & Rabbit Peak lifts will be working along with having some terrain park features in place.
The resort near the top of Mount Charleston offers rentals of both ski and snowboard equipment for a fee. Daily lift tickets are available online along with a variety of season passes.
Currently, Lee Canyon is reporting a snow base of only 4″ and has received 12″ total so far this fall. Lee Canyon also provides a live webcam on its website that currently shows snow-covered trails.