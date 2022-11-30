LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is home to much more than gambling and shows. Beginning Dec. 7 the Lee Canyon ski resort will be open for business. It’s real skiing and snowboarding on a real mountain on real snow just a few miles from the entertainment capital of the world.

According to a social media post from Lee Canyon, the Bluebird & Rabbit Peak lifts will be working along with having some terrain park features in place.

Snow at Lee Canyon. (Credit: Jim Seely))

The resort near the top of Mount Charleston offers rentals of both ski and snowboard equipment for a fee. Daily lift tickets are available online along with a variety of season passes.

Currently, Lee Canyon is reporting a snow base of only 4″ and has received 12″ total so far this fall. Lee Canyon also provides a live webcam on its website that currently shows snow-covered trails.