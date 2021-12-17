Lee Canyon Ski Resort officially opens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon Ski Resort officially opened to skiers and snowboarders on Friday. Although the ski resort was not fully operational, all the runs will open this weekend.

The slopes will be looking a bit different this year as well, due to fewer restrictions. Every feature and attraction will be open this winter season, from the ski school to the gift shop.

Those who came out to the opening were thrilled to be there: “It feels amazing, and I feel like this is my second home,” says snowboarder Henry Kruger, who was first on the lift Friday morning.

Lee Canyon is open to everyone today, not just skiers and snowboarders. Those who would just like to enjoy hot cocoa in the snow are also encouraged to travel up and enjoy the fun.

Jobs are also available on the canyon: positions for front-of-house servers, ski instructors, and more are open for applicants.

Those traveling up to the slopes are also encouraged to leave early, as parking is limited in some areas on Kyle Canyon Road.

Operators hope for the ski resort to be open through March, as long as the cold and snow conditions hold up.