Lee Canyon ski area hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Hillside Lodge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of Hillside Lodge, a 10,000-square-foot facility that will transform the year-round guest experience.

The two-story building designed with a modern feel elevates the guest experience by offering indoor and outdoor spaces with sweeping views of Lee Canyon.

The ribbon-cutting event was held Friday, Jan. 10 and was free and open to the public, kicking off a week-long grand opening celebration.

Clark County Commissioner Larry Brown and Get Outdoors Nevada Executive Director Mauricia Baca, who also leads the Nevada Outdoor Business Coalition were among the event’s morning speakers. Political dignitaries and community leaders were also in attendance.

Commissioner Brown designated Jan. 10 as Hillside Lodge Day.

Following the ceremony, light refreshments showcasing Hillside Lodge’s food and beverage options were served inside Hillside Lodge and music on the deck.

“We are excited to celebrate the Hillside Lodge with the community and believe the lodge will cement Lee Canyon as the perfect jumping-off spot for Las Vegas’ fast-growing population and their passion for the great outdoors,” says Dan Hooper, Lee Canyon’s general manager.

Hillside Lodge boasts outdoor heated terrace and patio dining experiences, a ski-in, ski-out bar for Vegas’ best après, a bistro with reimagined food and beverage options, and expanded restroom facilities.

“Hillside Lodge means Lee Canyon can provide more one-of-a-kind experiences for individuals and groups in both summer and winter,” added Hooper.

Expanding Lee Canyon’s offerings, Hillside Lodge includes event space for meetings, special events, and weddings. Its design allows guests to enjoy the breathtaking scenery of the Spring Mountains, a perfect backdrop for any occasion.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, grand opening festivities will feature live music and the fifth annual Chris Ruby Cup. The fun, all-ages race is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is $20. All proceeds benefit Nevada Donor Network (NDN).

Consistent with Lee Canyon’s corporate responsibility commitment to Play Forever, Lee Canyon will cover registration fees for registered organ donors, and people can register to become a donor at the event.

The event celebrates the life of Chris Ruby, a 20-year-old Las Vegas resident, and snowboarder who passed away in 2014.

A registered organ donor, Ruby’s donated organs and tissues have saved the lives of over 90 patients. The event has helped add more than 5,000 registered organ and tissue donors to NDN, a nonprofit that coordinates, recovers, and allocates lifesaving organs and tissues for Nevada transplant patients.

The Grand Opening finale on Sunday, Jan. 12, will feature live music on the deck of Hillside Lodge from noon to 3 p.m.

Lee Canyon anticipates its winter season will run through March 2020, weather permitting.

Guests planning to visit Lee Canyon are encouraged to purchase tickets online for the best discounts and to avoid sold-out dates.

For more information on the Hillside Lodge Grand Opening Celebration and other resort offerings and prices, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.