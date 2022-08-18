LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ready for some cooler weather and a new place to go with your mountain bike? Lee Canyon is your answer to both starting Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The “soft opening” date was announced at a news conference today as officials and some of the cycling community’s biggest names were on hand to have a look for themselves. Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and North Las Vegas City Councilman Scott Black even got their tires dirty.

The Bluebird chairlift will run daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (conditions permitting), and daily passes can be purchased online.

(Courtesy, Lee Canyon)

Ami Moreno Kempf comes down the trail at Lee Canyon on Thursday, Aug. 18. (Courtesy, Lee Canyon)

Bikes are transported up the mountain on the Lee Canyon Bluebird lift on Thursday, Aug. 18. (Courtesy, Lee Canyon)

(Courtesy, Lee Canyon)

Rob Hutchinson, board member of the Southern Nevada Mountain Bike Association, tries out a trail at Lee Canyon on Thursday, Aug. 18. (Courtesy, Lee Canyon)

(Courtesy, Lee Canyon)

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, from left, Lee Canyon general manager Dan Hooper, and Clark County Commissioner Ross Miller at Thursday’s event at Lee Canyon. (Courtesy, Lee Canyon)

(Courtesy, Lee Canyon)

As the park gets started, two trails for advanced mountain bikers will be open. Riders will have to bring their own bikes and gear until rental operations are up and running next year.

Plans for summer 2023 include more than seven miles of beginner, intermediate, advanced, and expert mountain biking terrain, “including excavated and jump trails and single track,” according to a news release.

Programs for youth and adults will expand next year, including daily introduction programs, kids’ multi-day session and advanced development programs, and technical coaching clinics for adults.

“Lee Canyon’s goal is to create more diverse and inclusive ways for Las Vegas to engage in outdoor recreation while minimizing the impact on the Spring Mountains,” said Lee Canyon general manager Dan Hooper. “Our mountain bike park reflects Lee Canyon’s commitment to Play Forever through responsible recreation.”

The soft opening on Sept. 7 coincides with the start of Lee Canyon’s fall season. “The move to a four-season, seven-day operating schedule means Lee Canyon will add 50 full-time, year-round positions,” Hooper said.

Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead was also on hand for the first look at the park.

“Today’s ribbon-cutting at Lee Canyon is a great milestone for Southern Nevada’s growing outdoor recreation industry,” she said. “I’m impressed by the alignment of government agencies and private business in creating a mountain bike park to serve our residents and attract new visitors to Clark County.”

Lee Canyon contributed a quarter-million dollars for research on the Mount Charleston blue butterfly as part of the agreement that allowed the park to open. The butterfly’s habitat includes the area where trails are being built on the mountain.